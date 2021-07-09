Naomi Osaka Writes About Being the ‘Face of Mental Health’

"There is a problem that sometimes afflicts documentaries about sports personalities, in that the phrase can be an oxymoron," says Rebecca Nicholson. "This is not intended to be an insult: sporting excellence on an international level requires such astonishing dedication that there is rarely time or space for much of a life outside it. Naomi Osaka (Netflix) solves this by turning the tennis player’s story into an exploration of both life on the court and the vast spaces around it. It is about loneliness and self-discovery as much as it is about tennis, and it is beautifully done. Each of its three episodes covers a different phase in Osaka’s still-nascent career, and though it does not cover her recent withdrawal from the French Open and the subsequent discussion around mental health in sport, it provides substantial context for it." Nicholson adds: "While it has its moments of sadness, this is not a bleak watch. By the third episode, you get the sense that Osaka is transforming her endless self-contemplation into action. She talks about her choice to play for Japan; her fear of controversy and being outspoken; her decision to wear seven face masks at the US Open in 2020, each emblazoned with the name of a victim of police brutality. She spends time with her family, and visits her tennis foundation in Haiti – her father’s home country – where she learns about colonial history. And then the series ends, almost abruptly. Initially, I wanted more, particularly given the voice that Osaka has found to talk about the pressure of public life, but now I think the point is that there is still a lot more to come from her, on and off the court."