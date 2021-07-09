Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Writes About Being the ‘Face of Mental Health’

ksfo.com
 10 days ago

Naomi Osaka became the face of mental health when she withdrew from the French Open, citing anxiety and depression. Without realizing it, the tennis pro suddenly found herself in a position in which she was representing millions of others who also struggled with mental health. Rather than shy away from the attention, Osaka embraced it while opening up in an essay for Time magazine.

www.ksfo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Depression#Time#Newsmax 2021 Newsmax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Health
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
rolling out

Naomi Osaka’s new Barbie doll sells out quickly

Naomi Osaka, the world’s highest-paid female athlete, is also one of the most beloved competitors. This is evidenced by the tennis superstar’s new Barbie doll which went on sale Monday, July 12, 2021, and sold out within hours on the Barbie website. This is the first in Barbie’s “Role Model”...
Tennisgoodhousekeeping.com

Naomi Osaka Fans Are Losing It Over Her Boyfriend Cordae's Comment on Her Instagram

Naomi Osaka can't stop and won't stop dominating the tennis court. Recently, the 23-year-old tennis star was named the best athlete in women's sports at the ESPYS and will soon be representing Japan at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. While Naomi continues to thrive, she looks to her boyfriend, 23-year-old rapper Cordae, for support off the court.
Tennisnickiswift.com

The Truth About Naomi Osaka And Cordae's Relationship

Naomi Osaka is a queen both on and off the tennis court. And it's clear that no matter what she decides to do with her life, she's got the support of her boyfriend, Cordae, a buzzy up-and-coming rapper. GQ called the ridiculously talented and attractive pair "the coolest young couple on the planet," and it's hard to disagree.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Naomi Osaka continues to ace the Barbie doll game

Naomi Osaka is halfway to a Barbie doll Grand Slam. Osaka, who has won four Grand Slam singles titles but withdrew from the French Open this year to take a mental health break, has had a second Barbie doll designed in her image. The first version, which appeared in 2019, was introduced to celebrate the iconic Mattel doll’s 60th anniversary. The latest Osaka model Barbie is part of the El Segundo-based company’s Role Model Series, and it features a likeness of Osaka dressed in a version of the outfit she wore at the 2020 Australian Open.
TennisPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Naomi Osaka chose her mental health over tennis. Netflix’s new doc helps explain why

If you don’t follow sports, you may have become aware of Naomi Osaka, as I did, not for her playing but for her not playing. Last month, the 23-year-old, who’s currently ranked No. 2 in women’s tennis, withdrew from the French Open because she did not want to participate in news conferences. Osaka then pulled out of Wimbledon to take “some personal time with friends and family” in advance of the Tokyo Olympics, where she’s representing Japan. Last year, she announced that she wouldn’t compete in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., which basically stopped tennis for a day.
TennisPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix's Naomi Osaka is a poignant and painful look at a tennis wunderkind

"There is a problem that sometimes afflicts documentaries about sports personalities, in that the phrase can be an oxymoron," says Rebecca Nicholson. "This is not intended to be an insult: sporting excellence on an international level requires such astonishing dedication that there is rarely time or space for much of a life outside it. Naomi Osaka (Netflix) solves this by turning the tennis player’s story into an exploration of both life on the court and the vast spaces around it. It is about loneliness and self-discovery as much as it is about tennis, and it is beautifully done. Each of its three episodes covers a different phase in Osaka’s still-nascent career, and though it does not cover her recent withdrawal from the French Open and the subsequent discussion around mental health in sport, it provides substantial context for it." Nicholson adds: "While it has its moments of sadness, this is not a bleak watch. By the third episode, you get the sense that Osaka is transforming her endless self-contemplation into action. She talks about her choice to play for Japan; her fear of controversy and being outspoken; her decision to wear seven face masks at the US Open in 2020, each emblazoned with the name of a victim of police brutality. She spends time with her family, and visits her tennis foundation in Haiti – her father’s home country – where she learns about colonial history. And then the series ends, almost abruptly. Initially, I wanted more, particularly given the voice that Osaka has found to talk about the pressure of public life, but now I think the point is that there is still a lot more to come from her, on and off the court."
TennisPosted by
The Spun

Naomi Osaka Has Blunt Response To Megyn Kelly’s Comment

In the hours since, two journalists – Clay Travis of Outkick and, more notably, Megyn Kelly – have taken to Twitter to blast Osaka for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. Travis began the fiasco when he highlighted Osaka’s recent life since announcing her bout with depression, which caused her to withdraw from Wimbledon. Kelly then added to Travis’ comments, mentioning Osaka has also been featured on the cover of Vogue and Time magazines.
TennisPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Naomi Osaka lands Sports Illustrate Swimsuit cover

Naomi Osaka has not played in a tennis tournament since she withdrew from the French Open back in May, but she has been plenty busy off the court. Sports Illustrated announced on Monday that Osaka is one of three women who will appear on the cover of the publication’s annual “Swimsuit Issue” this year. She joins rapper Megan Thee Stallion and model Leyna Bloom.
NFLStamford Advocate

Tennis players discuss mental health issues raised by Osaka

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Naomi Osaka was not the first professional tennis player to withdraw during a Grand Slam tournament because of mental health concerns — and she likely won’t be the last. Others just might not always be as up-front as Osaka was. “I’m sure there’s quite a few...
TennisPosted by
Forbes

Naomi Osaka Calls For Revamped Press Conference Format And ‘Mental Health Days’ For Pro Athletes

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, in a first-person essay on mental health published Thursday in Time magazine, suggested that the Women’s Tennis Association's traditional press-conference format is "out of date" and in "great need of a refresh," and argued that professional athletes should be afforded the right to occasionally take a break from press obligations without fear of being reprimanded or fined.
TennisPosted by
Outsider.com

Naomi Osaka Calls Out Megyn Kelly for Comments About SI Swimsuit 2021

While most Sports Illustrated cover models are celebrating with fans on social media over their features, Japanese tennis champion, Naomi Osaka, is battling backlash from big names like Fox New’s Megyn Kelly. Since the publication released the issues featuring the young sports star, talkshow hosts and TV personalities have given their opinions on Osaka’s recent photoshoot and her withdrawal from the French Open.
Tenniscommonsensemedia.org

Naomi Osaka

The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. Talk to your kids about ... Families can talk about the lives of professional tennis players. How do they make money? What kinds of sacrifices do they have to make in order to become a top-ranked player? What physical toll does playing tennis for so many years have on their bodies?

Comments / 0

Community Policy