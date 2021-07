When I think of Rugby, I remember the film “Invictus” that galvanized South Africa in support of their Springboks or picture the New Zealand All-Blacks doing their Haka dance. But Coronado has its own Rugby star in Nico DiMatteo. DiMatteo is a rising senior at Coronado High who has been playing rugby for 10 years. He was the lone Coronadan to make the San Diego Mustangs U18 (under 18) squad of area high school aged all-stars. Earlier this month, the Mustangs were selected as one of four, elite California teams to play in the National U18 championship in Kansas City. The tournament hosted 16 teams from across the United States in a single elimination format.