Niagara University renamed a prominent campus building Saturday in honor of James V. Glynn, a 1957 alumnus and the chairman and CEO of the Maid of the Mist. The building, formerly called St. Vincent’s Hall, houses the College of Hospitality and Tourism Management. Glynn and his wife, Mary, are longtime major benefactors of the university, as well as a number of other charitable and philanthropic causes around Western New York, including Catholic Charities, Artpark and Niagara Falls’ Heart, Love and Soul food pantry.