Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jamie Lynn Spears Announces ‘Unfiltered’ Memoir Amid Britney Spears Conservatorship Drama

By Eliza Thompson
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago

UPDATE 7/09/21 8:02 p.m. ET

On Friday, July 9, Worthy Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, released a statement that Jamie Lynn Spears‘ book title and its description have not been finalized.

“Worthy Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, become aware earlier today that premature information about Jamie Lynn Spears’s still-in-development book project has been erroneously released online to book retail sites,” the company said in a statement via Twitter. “We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about her book has appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family.”

The publisher reiterated their excitement to work with the Sweet Magnolias star on her “as-yet-untitled memoir,” which is scheduled for publication in January 2022.

Original story below:

“Jamie Lynn’s book has been in development over the past 12 months and will allow the world to hear her inspiring story in her own words, for the first time,” the publisher continued. “We look forward to sharing accurate and complete details about the project at the appropriate time and to celebrating the release of her memoir with Jamie Lynn and her fans next year.”

Her side of the story. Jamie Lynn Spears is working on a memoir — and the title is a nod to one of her sister’s most famous songs.

The Zoey 101 alum, 30, announced I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out on Friday, July 9. According to a description from the publisher, the book will allow the singer to tell her “unfiltered story on her own terms about being a child star, becoming a teen mom, the years she stepped away from the spotlight, the terrifying ATV accident that threatened her daughter’s life, and discovering the most important elements of life: love and family.”

The 256-page memoir is due out January 18, 2022, from Worthy Publishing, a Hachette imprint specializing in Christian authors. “She shares never-before-heard stories that are at times funny, inspiring, messy, and uncomfortable,” the description continues. “Like having her mom’s credit card declined at Limited Too when her sister was on the radio. How it feels to have inspired 16 and Pregnant with her own life story.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SlzKc_0asCULJg00
Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears. Courtesy Britney Spears/Intstagram; Debby Wong/Shutterstock

The news comes just days after the Sweet Magnolias star claimed she has been receiving “death threats” since she spoke out following Britney Spears’ explosive testimony at a June conservatorship hearing.

“Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children,” Jamie Lynn wrote via Instagram on Friday, July 2.

Britney, 39, addressed the court on June 23 and asked Judge Brenda Penny to end the 13-year conservatorship that has prevented her from making decisions related to her finances and person. “I would honestly like to be able to sue my family,” the Grammy winner said at one point during the hearing.

Five days later, her younger sister broke her silence on the hearing after fans wondered why she hadn’t said anything sooner.

”I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born I’ve only loved and adored and supported my sister,” she said in a video posted to her Instagram Story on June 28. “I mean, this is my freaking big sister before any of this bulls—t. I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before. I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness.”

On Saturday, July 3, a New Yorker article about the conservatorship claimed that Jamie Lynn is the only member of the Spears family who does not get paid by Britney. The report alleged that the “Lucky” songstress has her mother, Lynne Spears, and older brother, Bryan Spears, on her payroll, in addition to her father, Jamie Spears, who is her co-conservator.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Lynne Spears
Person
Bryan Spears
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worthy Publishing#Hachette Book Group#Atv#Christian#Limited Too#Instagram Story#New Yorker#Hot Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?
CelebritiesMSNBC

Britney Spears' IUD testimony was disturbing — and connects to a larger societal pattern

Conservatorships are used for people who can’t handle their own affairs — financial or otherwise. They’re used for people with dementia at the end of their lives or for people with long-term cognitive impairment. But in Britney Spears’ case, a conservatorship that was originally put in place as a “temporary” emergency measure in 2008, is now going on its 13th year. Spears wants out. And after searing testimony in court Wednesday, it seems like much of the world has rallied to the star's side.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Britney Spears’ Dad Has More & More Stars Coming Out to Confirm His Behavior

In the late hours of June 30, the world learned that Britney Spears’ November 2020 request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her co-conservator was denied by Judge Brenda Penny, according to CNN. This latest chapter in the pop star’s fight to regain her autonomy over her body and career comes after her brave testimony on June 23, where she detailed the trauma she’s endured under her conservatorship. After the ruling was announced, however, former collaborator Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to make more claims that seemingly indicated just how abusive Jamie Spears has allegedly been as his daughter’s co-conservator.
MusicPosted by
StyleCaster

K-Fed’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Gets in Support After His Divorce From Britney

Since his divorce from Britney Spears, fans have wondered what Kevin Federline‘s net worth is and how much he’s received in spousal and child support from his ex-wife. K-Fed and Britney met at a club in Hollywood in 2004 and immediately started dating. “I met her at a club in Hollywood, Joseph’s. Our eyes met and that was it. We just hit it off right away,” K-Fed told People in 2008. “I was madly in love with her. Everything just seemed so right. I didn’t see it as too fast or too slow.” In September 2004, three months after they started dating, K-Fed and Britney married in a surprise wedding in Studio City, California.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Britney Spears’ Brother-in-Law Jamie Watson Speaks Out

Last week, Britney Spears testified against her conservatorship. During her 20-minute testimony, Spears slammed her dad Jamie for his involvement in the conservatorship. Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing. Britney also expressed her displeasure with her family, who...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Britney Spears’ Father Files Court Docs Saying Daughter’s Treatment Under Conservatorship Is Not His Fault

Following his daughter’s explosive testimony, Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has filed legal paperwork and is shifting blame. This week, an attorney for Jamie Spears filed new documents, obtained by Variety, with the Los Angeles Superior Court regarding the conservatorship of his daughter, stating that he is “concerned” about her treatment.
CelebritiesNewsweek

Jamie Lynn Spears Receives Death Threats Amid Free Britney Controversy

Jamie Lynn Spears has opened up about her and her children receiving death threats as the furor surrounding her sister Britney Spears' conservatorship mounts. The actress and mother of two, 30, took to Instagram at the weekend to share her concerns that her two young daughters have been targeted by people wishing her ill for her perceived role in her sister's situation.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Does Cartwheels & Shares Feelings Of ‘Gratitude’ After Judge Approves New Lawyer

Hours after Britney Spears was granted permission to choose lawyer Matthew Rosengart, the singer made reference to the ‘#FreeBritney’ movement in a social media post. Britney Spears, 39, was elated over being able to choose her own lawyer as she continues the battle to end her conservatorship agreement. Just hours after speaking in court for a second time on July 14, the “Toxic” singer revealed she felt “blessed” by the decision to appoint Matthew Rosengart as her new lawyer, which was approved by Judge Brenda J. Penny.

Comments / 0

Community Policy