Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones - Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Z Flip 3 - and its latest smartwatch which were set to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event appear to have all been leaked.Evan Blass, who has revealed numerous devices before they have been announced, tweeted a thread that included the new phones, a Galaxy FE device, two Galaxy Watches, and a new set of Galaxy Buds. Mr Blass claims that Samsung’s official event to announce the gadgets will take place on 11 August.pic.twitter.com/8A4jTffvFJ— Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 10, 2021Mr Blass shared the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in white,...