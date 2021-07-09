T'Storm Microbursts: What They Are, How They Work - The Coxsackie/Stuyvesant Event

Severe T'Storm Event - Coxsackie to Stuyvesant 70-90 mph Microburst. Major tree damage occurred in Coxsackie, Greene County where the mayor of the village reported as many as 100 large trees, like the one shown in the photograph, being blown down. Some homes sustained damage to roofs, siding, and chimneys as a result of the estimated 70-90 mph straight line microburst winds shortly after 3:00pm on Wednesday July 7, 2021. Significant tree damage extended along a 2 mile by 1/2 mile wide path into Stuyvesant in Columbia County through 3:10pm according to the Albany NWS storm survey report. - Photograph provided by Lance Wheeler.