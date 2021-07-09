Golf club murders: Who is Bryan Rhoden? Here's what we know about the accused killer
ATLANTA (CBS46) – A man is now behind bars, charged in a triple homicide that shook a community and garnered nationwide attention. Cobb County’s police chief Tim Cox said 23-year-old Bryan Anthony Rhoden is the lone killer in Saturday’s triple murder at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw. Investigators believe Rhoden kidnapped two men and killed them on the golf course, and that he then killed the club’s golf course manager, Gene Siller, because he witnessed a crime in progress.www.cbs46.com
