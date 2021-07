Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to a reported outbuilding on fire Wednesday afternoon, located eight miles northwest of Winston, near Windchime Road. Kyle Reed of the Douglas Forest Protective Association said the first units arrived on the scene shortly before 2:00 p.m. Reed said they reported that a fully involved shop fire had spread to the surrounding vegetation. A quick and aggressive initial attack by firefighters stopped the forward spread of the wildland portion of the fire at a quarter of an acre. Reed said the shop and its contents were a total loss.