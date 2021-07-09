Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Sci-MX shutdown a "harrowing message" to sports nutrition brands

By Nikki Hancocks contact
nutraingredients-usa.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe closure of legacy sports nutrition brand Sci-MX has come as a shock to some but an industry expert has warned it is a manifestation of the tightrope many brands are walking today. The sports nutrition industry was saddened by the news that food manufacturer Samworth Brothers opted to axe...

www.nutraingredients-usa.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Nutrition#Sugar#Vegan#Sci Mx#Samworth Brothers#Sports Integrated#Eatfit#Pro2go#Sci Mx#Supreme Imports#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Sports
Related
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Why Interaction Is Just As Important As Your Brand Message

It’s not necessary anymore to tell business owners that social media is the key to marketing their products or services. However, the side effect of the social media culture that we are living in has brought about a new key to marketing businesses: communication. Consumers are online practically 24/7 and...
EconomyThe Drum

Look out consumer brands, B2B marketers are racing to sports partnerships

From Goodyear blimps to the Pepsi porch at New York Mets’ Citi Field to the Nike swoosh emblazoned on the bodies of top athletes across the world, sports marketing has long been the purview of consumer brands. Yet more and more it appears business-to-business marketers are joining the competition for sports fans’ hearts and wallets. Whether its providers of medical equipment, IT services or insurance for small business, new B2B players are suiting up and taking the field. As part of The Drum’s Sports Marketing Deep Dive, we find out why.
Skin Carebeautypackaging.com

Obagi Expands Its Digital Retail Footprint

Obagi has announced that its Obagi Clinical line is now available on Target's website, in the 'Premium Skin Care' category. The brand is expanding its digital retail footprint in the skincare market by bringing on Target as a partner to make their line of medical-inspired skincare products more accessible to online shoppers.
EconomyPosted by
The Press

Herbalife Nutrition and Proactive Sports Performance Debut New Elite Training Facility

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, along with Proactive Sports Performance hosted a grand opening today of a new multi-million-dollar elite training facility, "Proactive Fueled by Herbalife Nutrition," located in Westlake Village, California. Professional and amateur athletes, together with company executives gathered to...
ApparelPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Save 20% on Everlane’s Brand New Sport Shorts

Summer is in full swing and there’s some good news. Everlane is having one of its biggest sales of the year. The brand is taking up to 60% off summer styles for both men and women. There are tons of deals to choose from, but to help you sift through them all, you should check this one out, it’s a can’t miss.
Retail StoresBevNET.com

Nulixir’s Nanotechnology-Enhanced Ingredients are Revolutionizing the Food & Beverage Space

Today’s consumers are increasingly health conscious and tech savvy, with access to reputable sources of information as they browse products. However, even the most informed consumers are overwhelmed into indecisiveness by the plethora of options available today online or on retail shelves, in coolers, and through the aisles. Heightened interest in wellness has placed immunity, mood, focus, energy, and sleep products under a new spotlight. It should come as no surprise that companies are investing significant capital researching and developing a myriad of natural adaptogens, nootropics, cannabinoids, and botanicals into next generation products. The challenge associated with these natural ingredients is that they often exhibit poor taste, limited bioavailability, slow onset, uncontrolled release kinetics, low product stability, or short shelf-life. To top it off, the cost of such natural ingredients, especially given their low bioavailable forms, is enough to deter the most ambitious of entrepreneurs away from formulating products with them. How then, in an over $42 billion sector 1, does a company develop and distinguish a product amongst ever growing competition?
Food & DrinksConfectionary News

Carma Chocolate claims 100% sustainability in all ingredients

Carma Chocolate has announced it has achieved its aim to create 100% sustainable chocolate, making it the fist Barry Callebaut-owned brand to do so. Every ingredient in Carma couvertures: cocoa, dairy, sugar, and vanilla are now all sustainable. Balancing sustainability with reliability and consistency in taste profile and colour, is a critical part of the uniquely Swiss chocolate crafting process.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Watermelon, Says Science

Is there anything better than eating a freshly cut melon on a hot summer day? Watermelon is notorious for bringing the feel-good-summer vibes. This sweet fruit packs a nutritious punch as well. It is high in Vitamins A and C, antioxidants, and is actually a low-sugar fruit when compared cup-for-cup to other tropical fruits.
SportsAdWeek

Sports Media Brand Togethxr Eyes Its Olympic Moment

As a company founded by four Olympians, it should come as no surprise that the sports media brand Togethxr has oriented much of its most anticipated new content around the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo. And given the early appetite from advertisers, expectations are high.
Agriculturefooddive.com

Leveraging industry collaboration to support the future of food

Today's consumers may be further from their food than they have ever been before. But with 70% of consumers now deeming it important to purchase food made with U.S.-grown crops, U.S. soybean farmers are working hard to provide the food industry with sustainable ingredients that not only meet company goals, but also rising consumer demands.
Grocery & Supermaketatlantanews.net

Vegan Chocolate Market Is Booming Worldwide with Mondelez, Chocolove, Purdys Chocolatier, Ecofina

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Vegan Chocolate Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Vegan Chocolate Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Vegan Chocolate market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Vegan Chocolate Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Lifestylebakingbusiness.com

Choosing the right cocoa powder depends on several variables.

Cocoa powders come in a wide array of colors and flavors, and some are made with single-origin beans while others are mixes. “Cocoa powder is an incredibly versatile ingredient that has the ability to bring chocolatey taste, aroma and color appeal to categories such as bakery, ice cream, beverages and more,” said Gretchen Hadden, marketing manager, cocoa and chocolate, Cargill.
Beloit, WInutritionaloutlook.com

Kerry acquires probiotic, botanical, omega-3 ingredient supplier Biosearch Life

Biosearch’s ingredients will be folded into Kerry’s global ProActive Health ingredient portfolio. Kerry Group (Beloit, WI) has acquired Grenada, Spain–based biotechnology company Biosearch Life. Biosearch Life manufactures and distributes functional ingredients, including probiotics from breast milk, botanical extracts, and omega-3 oils. Biosearch’s ingredients will be folded into Kerry’s global ProActive...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Calcium-Fortified Food Market Demand, Growth Analysis and Sales Forecast 2021-2031

Increase in the prevalence of nutrient deficiency and rising consumer health awareness have fuelled the demand for calcium-fortified foods. The continuous consumption of staple foods can lead to a deficiency of essential micronutrients, which can be altered using food fortification. Many foods & beverages consumed on a daily basis are...
Industrybakingbusiness.com

Plant-based category lifts AAK in second quarter

MALMÖ, SWEDEN — Fats and oils have a place in the plant-based alternatives category. Evidence comes in second-quarter financial results from AAK. Within the company’s Food Ingredients division, plant-based foods volume grew by double-digit percentages in the quarter. Plant-based meat systems drove the growth, primarily in the United States where restaurants have started to fully open in the wake of lifted restrictions, according to the Malmö-based company.
Food & DrinksPosted by
92.9 NIN

Impossible Foods Announces New Vegan Chicken Nuggets

Impossible Foods just announced that it will enter the vegan chicken market this fall, presenting the company’s new plant-based Impossible Chicken Nuggets following rival Beyond Meat’s vegan chicken debut. Impossible Foods just unveiled this plant-based chicken product, saying that it will begin distribution within the foodservice sector before moving to retail. The product will make its first appearance during the DOT Foods - the largest food distributor in the United States - trade show next week.
Drinksnewschoolbeer.com

Brewing with Cannabis: Using THC and CBD in Beer

One of the latest growing trends in craft beverages is harnessing the power of Cannabis properties THC and CBD. In their latest book release, Brewers Publications® has recruited trailblazing brewer Keith Villa who invented Blue Moon and has now refocused his efforts on cannabis beers with Ceria Brewing. The new publication Brewing with Cannabis: Using THC and CBD in Beer is essential reading for those seeking information on the responsible and legal use of cannabis in brewing.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Chocolate Ingredient Market to See Major Growth by 2027 | Hershey, Puratos, Callebaut, Cargill, Nestle

The Latest survey report on Global Chocolate Ingredient Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Chocolate Ingredient segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Nestle, FUJI OIL, Mars, Hershey, Puratos, Olam, Cémoi, ECOM Agroindustrial, Guan Chong, Mondelez, Touton.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

GlenAllachie Distillers Rebrands Classic MacNair’s Blended Scotch

The GlenAllachie Distillers Company, led by noted Master Blender Billy Walker, has played around with some interesting whiskies as their MacNair’s brand is repositioned as a “Boutique House of Spirits.” Walker became “custodian” of the brand, and is said to have of it a “singular, defining purpose [that] has been in step with the spirit of 19th Century founder Harvey MacNair.”
MarketsSentinel

Baby Drinks Market 2021 Industry Analysis by Manufacturers, End-User, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2031 | Heinz and Hain Celestial Group, Nestle S.A., Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

InsightSLICE is a leading global market research firm is pleased to announce its new report on the Baby Drinks Market. The report provides a complete briefing on strategic recommendations, trends, segmentation, use case analysis, competititecve intelligence, global and regional forecast to 2031. Global Baby Drinks market report also provides details...

Comments / 0

Community Policy