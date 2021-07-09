Cancel
Meridian, MS

Men of Alpha aims to bridge the gap

By Bianca Moorman bmoorman@themeridianstar.com
Meridian Star
Meridian Star
 8 days ago
Bianca Moorman / The Meridian Star Cedric Ruffin, an assistant clinical professor at MSU-Meridian, is starting a local chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. to raise awareness about the COVID-19 vaccine. 

For Dr. Cedric Ruffin, giving back means using his knowledge to help his community.

“I've always been aware of the need for better healthcare in rural communities, like the one I grew up in," said Ruffin, an assistant professor at Mississippi State University – Meridian. “I can’t say I had a specific example as a kid, but I knew I wanted to give back.”

Ruffin is hoping to raise awareness about the COVID-19 vaccine by establishing a fraternity called Men of Alpha. The group will be a local chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., a historical Black fraternity founded in 1906.

Ruffin said lack of knowledge, trust and access to adequate medical care are factors in vaccine hesitancy for some people in the African-American community. Men of Alpha aims to bridge that gap by encouraging people to get vaccinated, he said.

“Our community is disproportionally affected,” he noted. “We want people to know that the vaccine is okay, and it's something that can be trusted.”

Ruffin, who has been practicing medicine locally for the last five years, is an assistant clinical professor in the physician assistant program at MSU-Meridian. He received his bachelor’s degree in biology from Morehouse College, a master’s degree in rural community health from the University of Alabama and a medical degree from Mississippi College. He also holds a doctorate from the University from Lynchburg in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Ruffin hopes to work with other Black fraternities to spread awareness about the COVID-19 vaccine. With increased awareness, more people will get the vaccine, he said.

“We want to get the word out," he said. "This is something we all need, to get one step closer to normal."

More information:

For more information, contact Ruffin at cruffin@meridian.msstate.edu. or 601-696-2344.

Meridian Star

Meridian Star

Meridian, MS
