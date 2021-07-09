Barry Diller Praises Biden’s Anti-Competitive Moves, Says Hollywood Is ‘Irrelevant’

President Biden 's sweeping executive order issued last week to spur competition contains 72 directives for more than a dozen federal agencies to act on over the coming months. There will be opposition, debates, hang-wringing, lawsuits and long periods of time before the federal bureaucracy turns these directives into reality. But small business owners should be happy with what he's doing. Why? Because although his intention is to limit the anti-competitive power of large companies, there are a few important parts of the order that will have a direct impact on their small businesses. Here are eight.