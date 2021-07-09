Barry Diller Praises Biden’s Anti-Competitive Moves, Says Hollywood Is ‘Irrelevant’
Barry Diller is all for President Joe Biden’s efforts to rein in some of the more aggressive business tactics favored by Big Tech giants. As the sun rose on day three of the annual Allen & Co. moguls gathering here in the Idaho mountain resort, Diller, the veteran executive who has long straddled the world of content and digital with his IAC Corp. holding company, gave a thumbs-up to Biden’s just-announced executive order. The move takes aim at Big Tech and Big Pharma on restrictive contracts and employment terms that the administration says raise prices and hurt employees.variety.com
