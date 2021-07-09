Johannesburg’s Mayor Makhubo dies after contracting coronavirus

A 90-year-old Belgian woman who died after contracting two variants of COVID-19 is the first documented case of a double infection. The woman was admitted to a hospital in March, but she had no signs of respiratory distress. She tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, and her respiratory symptoms worsened during her stay. The patient died five days after checking into the hospital, according to a research paper that was recently at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases.