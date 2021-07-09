Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

What We Know About the Disappearance of Sarah Everard

By Claire Lampen, @claire_lampen
thecut.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn early March, a London woman vanished on her way home from a friend’s house: 33-year-old Sarah Everard was last seen on doorbell-camera footage while walking through the city’s Clapham neighborhood on March 3, around 9:30 at night. In the days that followed, Metropolitan Police took one of their own officers into custody on suspicion of murder, and after a widespread search that reportedly involved hundreds of houses, located human remains in a neighboring county. On March 12, police confirmed that the remains had been identified as Everard’s and charged the officer with her murder. Now, that officer has pleaded guilty to kidnapping, raping, and killing Everard.

www.thecut.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Rape#Scotland Yard#Murder#England And Wales#Uk#Metropolitan Police#Metpoliceuk#Cctv#Clapham Common#The Evening Standard#Londoners#Claphamcommon#Lambethmps#Guardian#Kent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
Related
Terre Haute, INPosted by
WTHR

Here is what we know about the suspect in the killing of a Terre Haute officer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind — Shane Meehan, 44, is charged with the murder of a federal agent in the ambush killing of Officer Greg Ferency July 7 in Terre Haute, Indiana. The FBI said Meehan arrived while Ferency was inside the federal building. According to court documents, Meehan first threw a Molotov Cocktail toward the building. Shortly after, Ferency came outside. Meehan was allegedly already holding a gun, pointed it at Ferency and shot him. The court documents go on to say Ferency was able to fire back to defend himself but later died.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Associated Press

UK police officer admits killing woman abducted on walk home

LONDON (AP) — A British police officer pleaded guilty Friday to murdering a 33-year-old woman who was abducted as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London. Wayne Couzens previously admitted kidnapping and raping Sarah Everard, a marketing executive who went missing on March 3. Couzens entered a guilty plea to murder during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court, appearing by video link from Belmarsh high-security prison.
Public SafetyBBC

Second murder charge after Rowley Regis industrial site body find

A second man has been charged with murdering a father-of-five whose body was found at an industrial estate. Carl Woodall, 44, was discovered in Rowley Regis, West Midlands, on 28 June. A post-mortem examination showed he died from multiple injuries. Simmion Goldbourne was arrested in Nottingham on Monday and has...
Public SafetyBBC

Green Park: Man feared he would be 'hacked to death' on Tube

A passenger feared he would be "hacked to death underground" during an attack on a London Tube train which left a man in hospital. The witness said he was travelling on a Jubilee Line train on Friday when there was "a huge commotion" and he saw a man holding "a foot-long black machete".
Public SafetyBBC

Man jailed for 'truly horrific' Erdington pedestrian murder

A driver has been jailed for life after being convicted of murdering a man by deliberately steering towards him outside a massage parlour. Tony Green's car mounted the pavement and hit a signpost which toppled on to Shkelzan Taka on Coton Lane in Erdington, Birmingham, on Boxing Day. Mr Taka...
WorldBBC

Lambeth death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 44-year-old was found dead in Lambeth. Police were called by the London Ambulance Service just before 07:00 on Monday 12 July to New Park Road. The man, who has not been named, died from 'multiple injuries', according to a...
Worldthedallasnews.net

British-Pakistani man charged with murder conspiracy

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 18 (ANI): The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has charged a British-Pakistani man with conspiracy to murder a Netherlands-based Pakistani national, following an investigation by the Scotland Yard's Counter-Terrorism Command Unit and the Dutch authorities. The arrested person has identified as Mohhamed Gohir Khan whose reportedly target was...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Sarah Everard: The lies Wayne Couzens told police after he was arrested

The lies told to police by Wayne Couzens, a serving Metropolitan Police officer, can be revealed after he pleaded guilty to the murder of Sarah Everard.Couzens, 48, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday and admitted to killing 33-year-old Ms Everard. He had pleaded guilty to her kidnap and rape on 8 June.The diplomatic protection officer, who joined the Met in 2018 , kidnapped Ms Everard as she walked home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, on the evening of 3 March. He then raped and strangled her to death. Her remains was found in a stream inside...
Public SafetyBBC

Croydon stabbing: Man charged with Damarie Roye murder

A man has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed in south London. Damarie Omare Roye died in hospital on Sunday, two days after being taken there by passers-by who found him on Bensham Manor Road, Croydon. Byron Whyne, 19, of Grenaby Road, Croydon, will...
AccidentsBBC

Miami building collapse: What do we know about the victims?

Rescue workers have recovered more victims of the tower block that collapsed in Surfside, Florida, on 24 June. Ninety people have been confirmed dead and some 31 others are still thought to be missing. The search for victims has been slow, as rescuers sort through the rubble in sweltering heat...

Comments / 0

Community Policy