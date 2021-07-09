Flyers Need to Stay Far Away From a Seth Jones Trade
Seth Jones has been a popular name in trade talks so far this summer as multiple teams are rumored to have interest in the Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman. He does not intend to re-sign with the team when his contract expires after the 2021-22 season. After not getting anything in return for Sergei Bobrovsky or Artemi Panarin, the Blue Jackets would prefer to acquire draft assets, players, or both in a trade for the defenseman. General manager Jarmo Kekalainen is expected to ask for a substantial amount in return from another team that expresses interest in trading for him.thehockeywriters.com
Comments / 0