Football season is near: Atlanta Falcons announce training camp schedule

ATLANTA — For anyone who suffers from football withdrawal during the spring and summer months, your fix is about to return as the Atlanta Falcons have announced their plans for this year’s Training Camp.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Falcons fans will be able to see their first practice July 31 as part of the NFL’s “Back Together Saturday” event. Fans who make the trip out to Flowery Branch will hear from new head coach Arthur Smith and new GM Terry Fontenot while seeing some Falcons legends and more. The team plans on five open practices mostly during the month of August.

The Falcons said they’ll have food trucks and merchandise tents, along with visits from Freddie Falcon and the cheerleaders for fans to visit with.

It will be your first chance to see the Falcons top draft pick Kyle Pitts, along with returning starts like Matt Ryan, Grady Jarrett and Calvin Ridley.

The team did stress that due to COVID-19 protocols, fans won’t be able to get player autographs during training camp practices this year.

If you plan on going to see the Falcons practice, you’ll need to the team’s website to claim tickets.

The Falcons will also hold an open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 7. The practice there will start at 2 p.m. with gates opening at 1 p.m.

Tickets for the stadium practice will cost $5 each with proceeds going to Emory Healthcare’s research and discovery programs.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Here’s a full list of this year’s open dates for Training Camp:

Sat., July 31, 9:30 a.m. in Flowery Branch

Sun., Aug. 1, 9:30 a.m. in Flowery Branch

Tues., Aug. 3, 9:30 a.m. in Flowery Branch

Wed., Aug. 4, 9:30 a.m. in Flowery Branch

Thurs., Aug. 5, 9:30 a.m. in Flowery Branch

Sat. Aug. 7, 2 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

©2021 Cox Media Group