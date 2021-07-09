Cancel
Windsor, CO

MyWindsor – July 2021

By Greeley Tribune
The Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuiding you through the best of Windsor. After taking a year off because of the pandemic, the Taste of Windsor event is back and ready to welcome all of the fun, flavor, and crowds back to Boardwalk Park for this annual event. This free event brings together friends, neighbors & families with food, music & fun. It’s a breath of fresh air on a summer night. The Taste of Windsor – a premier event of Windsor’s Summer Concert Series – has officially become an annual night out to relax, try new foods, meet friends, enjoy live music and discover new small businesses that add the ‘flavor’ of the Windsor community.

