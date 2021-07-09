Cancel
Woman critically wounded in Fresno rush hour shooting. Gunman on loose

By Jim Guy
Fresno Bee
 8 days ago

A gunman was at large after a shooting Friday morning that left a woman critically injured and closed a major Fresno intersection for nearly six hours. Fresno police say a woman in her 30s was shot in the upper torso while driving north on First Street at Herndon Avenue. As she tried to escape in her car, she crashed into a white pickup. She was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

