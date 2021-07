Fifty-two fans were caught trying to dodge Covid restrictions to watch England's match against Ukraine in Rome, according to police.The supporters were identified after officers cross-checked the names of travellers on flights to Italy with those who had bought tickets.They were intercepted by police and placed in hotels around Rome to complete their five-day quarantine.Their tickets for the Euro 2020 match - which ended in a 4-0 victory for England - were cancelled.Italian police did not reveal how many of the fans were from England and how many were from Ukraine - but local reports claimed at least 50...