Religion

Wisconsin bishop takes rare step of removing defiant priest

By TODD RICHMOND Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin bishop has taken the unusual step of removing a priest from the ministry after he made a series of divisive remarks about politics and the pandemic. The Diocese of La Crosse said in a statement Friday that Bishop William Patrick Callahan has issued a decree...

