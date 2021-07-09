Cancel
Virginia State

Major fire in downtown Virginia causes serious damage

WDIO-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe smoke could be seen miles away, as the fierce flames attacked a building in downtown Virginia. Crews were called out around 11am to the 300 block of Chestnut Street. Business leaders told a WDIO News crew on the scene that it appeared the fire started in an apartment on the second floor of the building at 316 Chestnut Street, which is between Rocks the Jewelers and Pep's Bake Shop. The Rocks the Jewelers building and 316 Chestnut are owned by city councilor Julianne Paulsen and her family.

