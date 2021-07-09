Rediscover Downtown Dayton Action Plan
This spring, an effort was launched with public and private leaders to create the Rediscover Downtown Dayton Action Plan, with the goal of identifying short-term and long-term recommendations and setting a vision for downtown’s recovery following the pandemic shutdown. The Action Plan provides a series of targeted strategies and initiatives that will continue the momentum of growth that Dayton businesses, employees, residents, and visitors have worked on over the past several years.www.mostmetro.com
Comments / 0