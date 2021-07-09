Cancel
Omaha, NE

Omaha police: Drunk driver caused early-morning fatal crash

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police suspect a driver involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash early Friday of being drunk at the time of the collision.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Friday, as two eastbound cars entered an intersection and sideswiped each other, police said. One car, a Toyota, then hit a concrete wall at a bus stop and flipped onto its roof, police said. The other car, a Chevrolet, launched over the median and also came to rest on its roof.

The driver of the Toyota — James Yungbluth, 63, of Waterloo — died at the scene, police said. The 28-year-old driver of the Chevy was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and will face charges in the case, police said.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

