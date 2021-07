In this guide on how to measure distance with Google Maps, we’ll show you the way to get the most out of one of the app’s less-known but potentially very useful features. When you’re looking for directions, Google Maps already makes it clear how long a journey will take. But what if you want to find out the exact distance between two points? This can help to devise your own running and cycling routes, or account for local shortcuts that the app itself doesn’t take into account.