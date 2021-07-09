Body found after man jumps into water while fleeing police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police said a body found Friday in Brush Creek was that of a man who jumped into the creek while fleeing from officers, police said.

The man, identified Friday as Terrel L. Murray, 38, fled on foot Thursday evening after officers responded to several calls about domestic violence involving a man with a gun, police spokesman Jacob Becchina said.

An officer who was chasing the man on foot saw him struggling in the water and jumped in to help but was unable to reach him before he went underwater, Becchina said.

A rescue operation involving a boat, dive teams, a helicopter, police dogs and other emergency workers continued into Thursday night but was unsuccessful.

Murray’s body was found Friday morning in the creek, which runs through central Kansas City.

Becchina said Murray was involved in the disturbance calls and also was wanted on an unrelated federal warrant.