Naturals dominate Wind Surge 10-1

Salina Post
 8 days ago
WICHITA – Northwest Arkansas took control of the game early and never looked back as they won their third straight game against the Wind Surge in dominating fashion, 10-1. The Naturals opened the first inning with six runs on five hits, putting the game in their hands early on. The Surge did not get on the board until the bottom of the fourth inning off the bat of Aaron Whitefield. Whitefield ripped a double down the left field line that allowed Jermaine Palacios to score from first. Whitefield drove in his team-leading 32nd run of the year on the play as well. Northwest Arkansas tacked on a run in the top of the seventh off a MJ Melendez solo home run and three more runs in the top of the ninth to win game three of this series.

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

