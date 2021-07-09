Cancel
Carly Pearce’s “Next Girl” goes gold ahead of her Grand Ole Opry induction

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarly Pearce’s career accolades keep stacking up. Her current single, “Next Girl,” has officially earned RIAA Gold certification, signifying sales of over 500,000 units. The song is climbing the charts, edging inside country radio’s top 20 as of the first week of July. Carly celebrated her newest accomplishment with a brand-new commemorative plaque, posing for a photo with Big Machine Label Group President Scott Borchetta and GM Clay Hunnicutt.

