Bloober Team Shoots Down Silent Hill Speculation, Confirms It’s Working on Two Games

PlayStation LifeStyle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the recent discovery of Bloober Team’s EU-funded projects, fans started speculating that one of the projects is the long-rumored Silent Hill. After all, the studio did strike a partnership with franchise owner Konami. However, fans are up for some more disappointment because Bloober Team has said that the two projects it’s working on aren’t what people think they are.

