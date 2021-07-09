Oklahoma health officials give update on COVID-19 variants, vaccination as state reports 551 new cases
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health held a news conference Friday to give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in our state. Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye, State Epidemiologist Jolianne Stone and Chief Science Officer Dr. Jared Taylor discussed the state’s COVID-19 response, including vaccine rollout, variants and breakthrough cases.www.koco.com
