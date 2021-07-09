Cancel
TIDL Sport Is Helping Conor McGregor Get in the Best Shape of His Life

Cover picture for the articleConor McGregor is a busy man. He’s a legendary MMA fighter, of course—his bout against Dustin Poirier is coming up at UFC 264 on July 10—but he’s also used his prestige to launch all kinds of business ventures (like his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey) with his business partner and manager, Audie Attar. One of those companies, however, has become an essential part of his own training routine. TIDL Sport, a line of sports recovery products launched in January 2020, is now a key factor in keeping McGregor in top fighting shape.

