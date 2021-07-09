Flood Warning issued for Kent, Providence by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 12:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-11 12:48:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1245 AM EDT. Target Area: Kent; Providence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Rhode Island Pawtuxet River At Cranston affecting Providence and Kent Counties. .Tropical Storm Elsa has brought heavy rainfall to the Pawtuxet River Watershed. Storm total rainfall is expected to range between 2 and 4 inches. As a result, the Pawtuxet River is expected to go into moderate flood. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Pawtuxet River At Cranston. * Until early Sunday afternoon. * At 11:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 7.6 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon, to a crest of 11.1 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Structures and homes are impacted in low lying sections of Warwick. Affected areas include homes and businesses on Wellington Avenue and Avery Road in Cranston, as well as Pioneer Avenue, Bellows Street, Venturi Avenue and a portion of River Street in Warwick.