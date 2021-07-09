Cancel
Relationships

The Truth About Loretta Lynn's Husband Oliver Lynn

By Lindsay Cronin
The List
 8 days ago
Loretta Lynn honored her late husband, Oliver Lynn, on Instagram earlier this year with a sweet tribute on what would have been their 73rd wedding anniversary. In the heartfelt post, which was shared on Jan. 10 and included Loretta singing "I Can't Hear the Music" — a single from her 2000 studio album "Still Country" – the country singer applauded Oliver for being the "only man" she ever loved. "Today would be our 73rd anniversary. I can't believe it's been that long. We fought hard and we loved hard. He was my biggest fan and the real force behind my career. He's the only man I ever loved. I miss you, Doo," she wrote, giving a nod to Oliver's nickname, "Doolittle."

