Stephon Gilmore speaks out on contract: 'I just want what I'm worth'

By Ryan Hannable
 8 days ago

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore spoke to Josina Anderson on his contract, which he believes he should be making more than $7.5 million.

