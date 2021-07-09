Stephon Gilmore speaks out on contract: 'I just want what I'm worth'

The New England Patriots and cornerback Stephon Gilmore are in the midst of a contract staredown. Gilmore, entering his age-31 season and his final under contract, is owed a modest base salary of $7 million for the 2021 campaign. It comes after the Patriots gave the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year a $5 million cash advance before last season, and now he wants the bucket to be refilled. It should be noted the Patriots and Gilmore reportedly plan to sit down and perhaps hammer out a deal before training camp, though.