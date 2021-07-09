Woman who killed two men in Hemet DUI wreck sentenced

BANNING (CNS) - A 28-year-old woman who killed two young men in a DUI crash in Hemet was sentenced Thursday, July 8, to 30 years to life in state prison. Last month, Faalele Rosemarie Patea of Moreno Valley admitted two counts of second-degree murder, as well as sentence-enhancing great bodily injury allegations, under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office. No charges were dismissed in the agreement, which Superior Court Judge Timothy Hollenhorst certified during the sentencing hearing at the Banning Justice Center, imposing the terms stipulated by the prosecution and defense. Patea killed Beaumont residents Joshua Serquina and Kyle Towai, both 22, May 1, 2019. According to Hemet police Sgt. Dan Reinbolt, the victims' Honda Civic was slowing for a red tr.