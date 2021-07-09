Cancel
Aldie, VA

Loudoun Supervisors Accept Gerachis Offer for Aldie Assemblage

By Renss Greene
loudounnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounty supervisors have accepted a $600,000 offer to buy the county’s property around the Aldie Tavern, bringing to a close a tumultuous stewardship. Supervisors on July 6 voted to accept the offer from Aldie resident and Aldie Heritage Association member Guy Gerachis, who proposed buying the property, restoring the Aldie Tavern and nearby Satterfield Cottage as residences, and refurbishing the 19th century cellar house, along with other renovations. The property is comprised of three parcels together just over 6 acres and includes floodplain and sloping terrain. The county government purchased the property as part of a now-abandoned plan to build a fire station there.

loudounnow.com

