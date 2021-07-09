Cancel
Public Health

CDC: vaccinated students can head back to class without masks

By Lauren Barry
WCCO News Talk 830
 8 days ago

The CDC said vaccinated students can head back to class without masks. However, children under 12 (who are not eligible for the vaccine) should still wear masks.

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public Healthverywellfamily.com

CDC Releases Guidance for In-Person Schooling This Fall

To the delight of many students, parents, and teachers, the CDC is recommending in-person classroom learning for the fall. The new set of guidelines, released in early July, contain measures to facilitate a safe transition back into the classroom. From unvaccinated individuals wearing masks to ongoing measures like hand washing...
Public Healthwsgw.com

CDC says vaccinated children and teachers won’t need masks in class

Schools can safely return to in-person learning in the fall, even as they prepare to welcome back students too young to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to updated guidance released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and masks won’t be necessary in the classroom for teachers and students who have been vaccinated, a CDC spokesperson said.
Los Angeles County, CAdailybruin.com

UCLA reinstates mask mandate, requires masks in many indoor spaces on campus

UCLA reinstated the mask mandate for many indoor spaces on campus, regardless of an individual’s COVID-19 vaccination status, according to a campuswide email Friday. All individuals must now wear face masks in classrooms on campus, teaching labs, libraries and indoor recreation spaces, according to the campuswide email. Passengers must also wear masks while using BruinBus, BruinAccess and UCLA SafeRide services.
Public HealthPosted by
Meridian Star

Health dept. recommends masks for unvaccinated students

The Mississippi State Department of Health released updated COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools for the 2021-2022 school year. The guidance is as follows. • All eligible students, teachers and staff 12 years of age and older should receive COVID-19 vaccination. • Masks should be worn indoors in school settings by...
Public Healthkinyradio.com

CDC Recommends No Masks for Fully Vaccinated Teachers, Students, Staff

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that fully vaccinated students, teachers and other staff don't have to wear masks in school next year. The guidance still calls for unvaccinated attendees to mask up. The CDC also sticks with recommending its 3-feet distancing rule, testing and other mitigation...
POTUSgoodmorningamerica.com

CDC puts out new guidance on masks in schools

Students who are vaccinated don’t have to wear masks in school this fall unless they are riding the school bus or their school decides otherwise, according to new guidance released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new federal guidelines aren’t mandatory but are expected to influence...
Delaware County, PADelaware County Daily Times

CDC: Students can skip masks in school for the fall

Students and teachers can forgo a mask come fall as schools return to in-person instruction and some Delaware County school districts offered their immediate response to that, much of it geared to be in alignment with best practices. “Any guidance from the CDC that serves to emphasize and support the...
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

These 10 States Require Students To Wear Masks

All 50 states have dropped mask mandates for the general public, but 10 states still require students to wear masks in schools, though some could drop the requirement before the start of the new school year this fall. Key Facts. 10 states currently mandate masks in all schools, according to...

