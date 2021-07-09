CDC: vaccinated students can head back to class without masks
The CDC said vaccinated students can head back to class without masks. However, children under 12 (who are not eligible for the vaccine) should still wear masks.www.audacy.com
The CDC said vaccinated students can head back to class without masks. However, children under 12 (who are not eligible for the vaccine) should still wear masks.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio
Comments / 0