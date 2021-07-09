Amanda Knox Shares Heartbreaking Update About Her Life Today

Amanda Knox, who was found guilty and later acquitted of the murder of U.K. student Meredith Kercher (via the BBC), has revealed that she recently experienced a miscarriage. According to People, Knox opened up about the miscarriage on an episode of her "Labyrinths" podcast, during which she also discussed her fertility journey with her husband of one year, Christopher Robinson. Speaking on the podcast, Knox revealed that she "got pregnant very fast" after having an IUD removed, while Robinson explained that the pair were initially under the impression that "it was a straight line from unprotected sex to baby."