Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Amanda Knox Shares Heartbreaking Update About Her Life Today

By Sam Ramsden
Posted by 
The List
The List
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amanda Knox, who was found guilty and later acquitted of the murder of U.K. student Meredith Kercher (via the BBC), has revealed that she recently experienced a miscarriage. According to People, Knox opened up about the miscarriage on an episode of her "Labyrinths" podcast, during which she also discussed her fertility journey with her husband of one year, Christopher Robinson. Speaking on the podcast, Knox revealed that she "got pregnant very fast" after having an IUD removed, while Robinson explained that the pair were initially under the impression that "it was a straight line from unprotected sex to baby."

www.thelist.com

Comments / 0

The List

The List

55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Knox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U K#Labyrinths#People#Mother S Day#The Daily Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
BBC
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Amanda Knox Tearfully Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage: I’m ‘Trying and Failing to Be OK’

Sharing her story. Amanda Knox revealed on Wednesday, July 7, that she and husband Christopher Robin recently suffered a miscarriage. “Season 2 of [the] ‘Labyrinths’ [podcast] premieres today with episode one of a five-part miniseries on infertility,” the Waiting to Be Heard author, 33, tweeted. “In today’s episode, I bare my soul about my recent miscarriage.”
Seattle, WAKIMA TV

Amanda Knox suffers painful miscarriage: 'You don't know why'

SEATTLE - Amanda Knox reveals that she suffered a miscarriage recently, enduring pain "like I've never experienced before." The Seattle native opened up about the miscarriage, which came after six weeks of pregnancy, on a new episode of her podcast "Labyrinths," People magazine reported. Knox, now 34, became a household...
CelebritiesParents Magazine

Amanda Knox Reveals Recent Miscarriage in Emotional Podcast: 'Felt Like a Betrayal'

Amanda Knox is opening up about her recent miscarriage. On a new episode of her podcast Labyrinths, Knox, who turns 34 on Friday, reveals that she recently experienced a miscarriage at six weeks while also opening up about her fertility journey with husband Christopher Robinson, whom she wed in February 2020. This is the first of a five-part miniseries about the topic.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Independent

Amanda Knox shares story of recent miscarriage : ‘A pain I’ve never experienced before’

Amanda Knox has given emotional insight into her recent miscarriage alongside husband Christopher Robinson in a new episode of her podcast that explores the complexities of infertility.Ms Knox, 34, was wrongly convicted for the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher’s in 2007 in Italy before being acquitted in 2015. In her new podcast Labyrinths, Ms Knox opened up about how she recently experienced miscarriage while she was six weeks pregnant.During the podcast, she explains how she assumed that after coming off birth control it was a “straight line from unprotected sex to baby”.However, her husband says that the couple was...
Women's HealthPosted by
Oxygen

Amanda Knox Discusses The Pain She Feels Following Recent Miscarriage

Exoneree Amanda Knox has revealed in a new episode of her podcast that she and her husband are working through a devastating miscarriage. In the first episode of a five-part miniseries on infertility, created for the ongoing podcast "Labyrinths" she says that she and her husband Christopher Robinson "got pregnant very fast" after she got her IUD removed. The podcast includes snippets of recordings that the couple made, talking to their future child.
TV & Videoswarm1069.com

Spotlighting Labyrinths with Amanda Knox

Joining me today is Amanda Knox, we talk about her podcast Labyrinths: Getting Lost,. infertility, The Innocence Project, and so much more. Get to know Amanda for the amazing young lady she has become in spite of all she has been through. Her podcast Labyrinths: Getting Lost, explores how everyone...
Women's Healthinsideedition.com

Amanda Knox Opens Up About Miscarriage in Podcast Interview

Amanda Knox has revealed she suffered a miscarriage, opening up about the painful ordeal with her husband, Christopher Robinson. “It is one of the most existential crises that anyone can go through,” Knox told Inside Edition. The 34-year-old gained notoriety after spending nearly four years in an Italian prison for...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Alaskan Bush People' Star Shares Heartbreaking Update After Shocking Loss

Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown shared a heartbreaking update on the baby birds he has been taking care of for the past few weeks. On Saturday, he revealed that the birds died after bring him "so much happiness" this summer. The Brown family has been through a difficult year since the death of the family patriarch, Billy Brown, in February.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jill & Derick Dillard Share Exciting Life Update

Duggar fans know that Jill’s husband Derick Dillard has been in law school. Throughout his time in school, the couple has shared several updates, keeping fans in the loop. They talked about the ups and downs, explaining how stressful it was at times. Not only was it difficult for Derick because of his tests and assignments, but it was also a tricky time for Jill. The pair shares two sons, Israel and Samuel, so they kept Jill busy while Derick was swamped with work.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Matt Damon unveils Amanda Knox-inspired film at Cannes

CANNES, France (Reuters) - Matt Damon said on Friday he had immersed himself for weeks in Oklahoma with oil rig workers for his role as a disoriented American who travels to France to help his jailed daughter, in a new film loosely inspired by the real-life Amanda Knox case. The...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Garraway shares 'heartbreaking' post of her son Billy

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway was left devastated following England's loss in the Euros 2020 final on Sunday, but left a powerful message to the team. In an all too relatable post, Kate shared a rare photo of her son William (Billy) with his head in a pillow following England's final penalty shootout in the final. The mother-of-two wrote: "God it’s heartbreaking isn’t it - but thank you #englandteam for getting us close enough to feel a united moment of joy - and for giving a whole new generation a chance to believe."
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie announces heartbreaking death news live on Today

Savannah Guthrie was overcome with emotion on Monday's Today as she broke some heartbreaking news live on air. The mother-of-two told viewers: "We are back this morning with some news that has left our entire Today show family heartbroken. "We lost a beloved member of our team suddenly over the...
U.K.Posted by
Page Six

Not in my palace! As king, Charles will not let grandson Archie be prince: report

Prince Harry’s son Archie will never become a prince under his grandfather’s plan for a slimmed-down monarchy, a new report said. Prince Charles, who is likely to be the next British king, is determined to limit the number of key royals in an effort to appease his future subjects — who he believes don’t want to pay for a bloated monarchy, The Daily Mail reported Saturday.
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Woman Brings Her Homeless Ex-husband Home and Learns His Terrible Secret – Subscriber Story

A woman recognizes her ex-husband now living homeless because of her. She decides to help him by taking him home but learns the truth behind his “hobo story.”. Mary was walking down the street, running her errands for the week. It was a typical Tuesday afternoon in which she usually goes shopping and goes home to prepare dinner and wait for her husband John to join her after work.

Comments / 0

Community Policy