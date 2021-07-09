The Tragic Real-Life Story Of T-Pain

The following article references mental health issues and domestic abuse. T-Pain has had his share of ups and downs, both in his family life and in his work life. After becoming a household name thanks to his unique use of Auto-Tune on smash hits like 2007's "Buy U A Drank," his love of the pitch-fixing technology began to work against him. Fellow celebs, including Jay-Z (who's made quite a few A-list enemies over the years), began to openly mock him, pushing him to question his whole career. So when his comedy track with The Lonely Island, "I'm on a Boat," was nominated for a Grammy in 2010, T-Pain couldn't help but focus on the fact that the nod wasn't for his actual music but for a "mockery of the art" he made, per The New Yorker.