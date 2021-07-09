Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Tragic Real-Life Story Of T-Pain

By Barbara Pavone
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The following article references mental health issues and domestic abuse. T-Pain has had his share of ups and downs, both in his family life and in his work life. After becoming a household name thanks to his unique use of Auto-Tune on smash hits like 2007's "Buy U A Drank," his love of the pitch-fixing technology began to work against him. Fellow celebs, including Jay-Z (who's made quite a few A-list enemies over the years), began to openly mock him, pushing him to question his whole career. So when his comedy track with The Lonely Island, "I'm on a Boat," was nominated for a Grammy in 2010, T-Pain couldn't help but focus on the fact that the nod wasn't for his actual music but for a "mockery of the art" he made, per The New Yorker.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
T Pain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#Kidnapping#Royalties#The New Yorker#Hiphollywood Com#Mtv#Mashramani#The Associated Press#Ctv#Nappy Boy Touring Company#Chase Entertainment#The Boombox#Guyanese#Hiphopdx#Ap#Global News#Usa Today#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Walgreens
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicNYLON

T-Pain Reveals He Was Depressed for Years After Insult from Usher

In a new, heartbreaking short clip from the Netflix documentary music series This Is Pop, T-Pain revealed he experienced depression for four years after Usher told him he ruined music. When the singer and rapper was asked about a conversation that he and Usher had on a plane, he sighs...
Musictheboxhouston.com

In Rare Instagram Post Dr. Dre Agrees With T-Pain About Rappers Being “Repetitive”

T-Pain’s hilarious rant about rappers all sounding the same resonated with none other than Dr. Dre himself. Wednesday (Jul.15), the legendary Hip-Hop producer and Beats By Dre co-founder chimed in on T-Pain’s Twitch session where he called out new rappers for sending him music that sounds like everyone else’s stuff. In a rare Instagram post, The Chronic crafter shared T-Pizzle’s video and wrote in the caption, “Shoutout to @tpain!! I’m here laughing my fuckin ass off, but he’s right. I know and feel exactly what you’re saying.
MusicPosted by
107 JAMZ

Dr. Dre Agrees With T-Pain’s Rant About New Rappers Sounding the Same

Dr. Dre concurs with T-Pain's notion that newer artists need to diversify their sound because their sonics and cadences are far too similar. In a screenshot shared in an Instagram post on The Jasmine Brand account on Wednesday (July 14), the legendary beatmaker agreed with a rant the AutoTune trailblazer went on last week about newer age artists sounding identical.
MusicBillboard

T-Pain Urges Artists to 'Do Some Different Music' — and Dr. Dre Agrees

T-Pain wants artists to break into uncharted territory with new music. In a spiel that appears to have been recorded during a recent episode of his Nappy Boy Radio Podcast, the hitmaker is seen passionately addressing the lack of originality in much of today's music. "Just f------g do something else,"...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

2 Chainz Shares Cryptic Tweet About Retiring From Making Trap Music

The rapper formerly known as Tity Boi seems to be retiring from the genre that made him great. Trap music has been a vibe for 2 Chainz, and he's been immaculate at making it. However, change can be good for everybody. It's possible that the rapper is ready for a musical and brand evolution, much as Jay-Z did in the mid-2000s.
New York City, NYNewsday

'The Great Mistake': Powerful story of a real-life power broker

With "The Great Mistake," a meticulous portrait of a real-life New York power broker, Jonathan Lee once again proves that he's among the best writers working today. "The Great Mistake" set in 1903, isn't a paragraph old when protagonist Andrew Haswell Green, an 83-year-old lawyer who developed famed parks and museums, has been shot to death in Manhattan. The mistaken-identity murder of the "Father of Greater New York," as one newspaper calls him, is the talk of the city.It's the stuff of a riveting whodunit, but Lee has crafted something a bit more measured. "So much of a life happens offstage, in silence," he writes. Accordingly, this is a rich, unhurried depiction of a man whose success appears to have masked sorrow and alienation.
Musickrcu.org

Attacca Quartet, 'Real Life'

While steeped in the tradition of Haydn and Beethoven, the musicians of the versatile, Grammy-winning Attacca Quartet have transformed themselves into an electronica-dance-ambient string quartet for their new album, Real Life. The title track, with its pulsating, manic energy, blurs electronic and acoustic sounds, forces your body to move and, in effect, asks the question: What can and should a classical string quartet be doing in the 21st century? This curveball of an album, the band's first on a big label (Sony Classical), may be polarizing for both purists and poptimists. Still, it demands attention.
Columbus, OHColumbus Alive

Daily Distraction: Go 'oooooooh!' with T-Pain over Trek Manifest

During a recent Twitch stream, "Buy U a Drank" rapper T-Pain queued up the Trek Manifest song "BL3$$3D," one of the standout cuts off the Columbus rapper's 2020 album I Appreciate Your Patience. Trek created the album in the months following his mother's death, and the record takes on the...
MusicPosted by
Audacy

Dr. Dre agrees with T-Pain's rant on repetitive rappers: 'He's right'

T-Pain is fed TF up. The multi-faceted artist went off in a now-viral rant about copycat, cookie-cutter rappers who only want to do the same thing over and over again. Via his Twitch stream, the "Can't Believe It" crooner aired out his grievances about the state of rap. He began, "you know when your s*** sounds like somebody else's s***." He continued to discuss how artists go into the studio wanting to recreate the hits that are topping Billboard charts. "Stop doing that. You're not original. Give me some original s***," he yelled.
MoviesChicago Sun-Times

‘Pig’: Nicolas Cage skips the hamminess in an elegant story of pain and purpose

When I first saw the poster for “Pig,” with a closeup of Nicolas Cage glaring right at us while sporting yet another long-haired/unruly beard combo platter, and I read the tagline, “We don’t get a lot of things to really care about,” and I heard this was the story of a reclusive truffle farmer who must return to the big city in search of his kidnapped pig, I thought:
Celebritiesthesource.com

[WATCH] DJ Khaled Wants to Work with André 3000, Dr. Dre and Eminem

DJ Khaled has been the king of collaborations in Hip-Hop for some time now. Throughout his career, the Grammy award-winning artist and executive producer has worked with the likes of Drake, Rihanna, Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Ludacris, Migos, Rick Ross, JAY-Z, Busta Rhymes, Nelly, T.I, Kanye West, Scarface, DJ Premier, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne and more.
PetsNewsweek

Diddy Waking up With '15 Roaches' on His Face Sparks Wave of Memes

Diddy has sparked a wave of memes after posting a motivational story about how waking up covered in roaches inspired him to strive for the life of luxury he lives today. The rapper, whose given name is Sean Combs, amused fans this week after he took to Instagram to impart advice on living your best life.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie announces heartbreaking death news live on Today

Savannah Guthrie was overcome with emotion on Monday's Today as she broke some heartbreaking news live on air. The mother-of-two told viewers: "We are back this morning with some news that has left our entire Today show family heartbroken. "We lost a beloved member of our team suddenly over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy