Friday's Afternoon Update
Florida fisheries and seafood industries taking hits from red tide. A severe outbreak of red tide and large fish kills off the coast of Florida is raising concerns about the state’s fisheries and seafood industry. It’s the worst algae bloom since 2018, when the ride tide killed an estimated 2,000 tons of marine life and caused millions of dollars in businesses losses. The U.S. Commerce Department recently denied Florida disaster assistance for fisheries hurt by the 2018 red tide bloom. More from the Bay News 9.www.floridatrend.com
