Friday's Afternoon Update

By Updated 2 hours ago
floridatrend.com
 11 days ago

Florida fisheries and seafood industries taking hits from red tide. A severe outbreak of red tide and large fish kills off the coast of Florida is raising concerns about the state’s fisheries and seafood industry. It’s the worst algae bloom since 2018, when the ride tide killed an estimated 2,000 tons of marine life and caused millions of dollars in businesses losses. The U.S. Commerce Department recently denied Florida disaster assistance for fisheries hurt by the 2018 red tide bloom. More from the Bay News 9.

www.floridatrend.com

News Break
Economy
Surfside, FLfloridatrend.com

Thursday's Daily Pulse

Florida’s insurer of last resort is bracing for changes in the commercial market regarding high-rise towers following the deadly condominium building collapse last month in Surfside. Citizens Property Insurance Corp. President and CEO Barry Gilway said Wednesday that the June 24 partial collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South is expected to result in an increase in safety inspections throughout the state. [Source: News Service of Florida]
Florida Statefloridatrend.com

Florida Python Challenge® kicks off with new $10,000 award

The Florida Python Challenge® kicks off today and this year participants have a shot at winning $10,000! To date, more than 450 people have signed up to for the competition to remove invasive Burmese pythons from the one-of-a-kind Everglades ecosystem. Under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Fish...
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

"Double the price." Cost of Crabs Affecting Maryland Restaurants

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - Summer in Maryland means breaking out the brown paper, mallets, and Old Bay for crabs. But if you've ordered any this year, the cost of crabs is more like what you'd pay for lobster. "Every restaurant in the city and Maryland is probably suffering from the same...
EconomyWXII 12

North Carolina unemployment rate falls for ninth straight month

RALEIGH, N.C. — More people entered North Carolina’s labor force and were hired in June compared to the month before, according to state officials who announced the unemployment rate fell for the ninth consecutive month. The number of people working in June grew by 12,600 compared to May, to 4.77...
Real EstateForbes

Is Moving To North Carolina Worth It?

If you’re thinking about moving to North Carolina, but don’t know if it’s worth it, you should start by comparing the total cost of living in North Carolina versus your current state. When calculating this cost, you must include factors like food and housing, as well as all other essential and non-essential monthly costs.
Lewisville, NCPosted by
WRAL News

North Carolina farmer conducts 'big experiment' on 30 acres

LEWISVILLE, N.C. — A former electrical engineer is slowly transforming 30 acres of former vineyards into a sustainable fruit and vegetable farm in Lewisville. Kent Layher and his late wife, Eng Gan, bought property on Williams Road in 2014 from the original owners of Westbend Vineyards. The property, now called Y River Farm, is an outparcel just down the road from the main Westbend property. It slopes down to the Yadkin River and is adjacent to a proposed 246-acre historic preservation site that would be used as a park with walking trails, canoeing and camping.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Surfside, FLfloridatrend.com

Politicsfloridatrend.com

State to pay $17.5 million for improper reporting of SNAP benefits

Florida has agreed to pay $17.5 million to resolve allegations that go back a decade regarding improper claims involving the state’s administration of food stamps. The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced the Florida Department of Children and Families agreed to the settlement over allegations that, starting in 2010, the state agency “injected bias” into its reporting about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which reduce its error rate.
Florida Statefloridatrend.com

Florida sees more COVID cases, higher positivity rates

Florida sees more COVID cases, higher positivity rates. Florida health officials reported an increase in COVID-19 cases and a higher positive test rate over the past week. The number of virus cases in Florida rose by about 8,000 compared with the week before, for a total of 23,747 new cases, the state Department of Health reported Friday. New cases of the coronavirus have been on the rise in Florida over the past month. The rate of positive tests was 7.8% last week after trending at about 4% positivity in recent weeks. [Source: AP]
Public HealthNewsweek

Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The Delta Variant Is Now Dominant in These 4 States, Data Shows

For nearly two months, fully vaccinated people in the U.S. have been able to go back to living life much like they had been before the pandemic. With vaccination rates climbing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in mid-May that fully vaccinated individuals no longer needed masks indoors or outdoors, leading state officials to lift not only mask mandates, but to return to business as usual by removing social distancing or capacity restrictions, too. It seemed we were on the path towards normal this summer, but a new variant of the coronavirus is starting to sound alarms again. The Delta variant has already forced other countries like India and Australia, back into lockdown and reinstated restrictions. And now, it's quickly spreading in the U.S., and in certain states in particular.

