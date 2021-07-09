ClassicsaDay #NAFTAclassics 2021 Week 1

When the LA-based Brazilian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Rodrigo Amarante, delivered his first solo album Cavalo in 2014, it announced a new and genuinely original talent. Amarante had been a part of the rock group Los Hermanos, the samba big band, Orquestra Imperial, and the American trio Little Joy, but Cavalo made a more international audience really sit up and take notice. An NPR Music review pinpointed its impact in noting how “every instrument breathes and every sound blends, yet every moment is distinct”. If anyone missed the album, Amarante’s theme tune ‘Tuyo’ for the following year’s Netflix series, Narcos, would underline this former journalist’s ability to write a memorable song.
