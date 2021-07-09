ClassicsaDay #NAFTAclassics 2021 Week 1

Yogas with Aja. Oh, you think you're trendy because you do yoga? You know nothing of trendiness until you've taken a yoga class at the local contemporary art museum. On the autonomous space rug, no less. The rug, part of the current exhibition Pia Camil: Three Works, is a patchwork of carpet painted with a diagram of social distancing parameters, and which covers the entire floor of the museum's great hall. Your instructor Aja is trained in Yoga Hour, a playful type of yoga that is both accessible and rigorous (but still with the glorious three-minute savasana at the end to cool down). Sessions will focus on themes like reuse and repurposing. Masks are required. 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10 (but try to arrive 10 minutes early). Tucson MOCA, 265 S. Church Ave. Free.