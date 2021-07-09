Cancel
Thibodaux, LA

Guys & Dolls, Petroleum League bowling scores

By Editorial
Daily Review
 9 days ago

Weekly high scores: Dustin Fuselier 279, 225, 213 games, (717) series; Kenny Keton 245, 265, (709); Anthony Falgout Jr. 208, 245, 237; Hunter Boudreaux 202, 225, 211; Eric Morrison 263, 234; Adam Adams 255, 200; Kelvin Smith 205, 223; Gerard Labit 279; Chris Mayon 267; Marcus Jones 246; David Boudreaux 235; Mark Hebert 226; Patrick Thibodeaux 224; Larry Jones 222; Devin Hidalgo 220; Schaun Reed 211; Harold Thourot 210; Johnny Lirette 208; Glen Robinson 203; and Mark Corbin 201.

