Who Is Julia Haart And What's Her Net Worth?

If you don't know who Julia Haart is yet, we have a feeling that you will be getting to know her pretty well. According to her LinkedIn profile (we love that she has one of those), she is the "CEO, Co-Owner, and Chief Creative Officer of Elite World Group." Her bio says that she has held the title of CEO since 2019. She also happens to have her own Netflix show, and we're sure to be hearing a lot more about her as she's now also assumed the role of a reality star.