Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Who Is Julia Haart And What's Her Net Worth?

By Kathryn Cook
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you don't know who Julia Haart is yet, we have a feeling that you will be getting to know her pretty well. According to her LinkedIn profile (we love that she has one of those), she is the "CEO, Co-Owner, and Chief Creative Officer of Elite World Group." Her bio says that she has held the title of CEO since 2019. She also happens to have her own Netflix show, and we're sure to be hearing a lot more about her as she's now also assumed the role of a reality star.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Julia Haart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Star#Russia#What S Her Net Worth#Linkedin#Co Owner#Elite World Group#Jewish#Orthodox#Trend Net Worth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashionnickiswift.com

The Truth About Julia Haart's Husband Silvio Scaglia

Netflix's reality series "My Unorthodox Life" follows Julia Haart, who went from living in an orthodox Jewish community to becoming a fashion magnate. The show gives an inside look at Haart raising her four children while balancing her role as the CEO of the prestigious modeling agency Elite World Group, via Forbes. She works alongside her husband, Silvio Scaglia, who is the chairman of Elite World Group, via MSN. Haart created a successful shoe line in 2013, and in 2015, sat down with the brand La Perla, where they struck up a partnership, which eventually led to a role under her husband.
Beauty & FashionPeople

How Fashion CEO Julia Haart Went from a Strict Religious World to Style Star

When Julia Haart decided to start a fashion career in her forties, the mom of four had zero experience — but that didn't stop her from going for it anyways. "It didn't occur to me that it's strange to start a shoe brand when you've never made a shoe," she tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "You don't know what you're capable of until you get up and try."
Family Relationshipsthecinemaholic.com

Where Are Julia Haart’s Children Now?

‘My Unorthodox Life’ is a Netflix original series following the personal and professional experiences of Julia Haart, a fashion mogul and former ultra-Orthodox Jew, as she and her family find the balance between their past, present, and hopes for the future. This nine-part show gives us an insight into why Julia left the insular society, its impact on her familial bonds, and how she transformed her life into a feminist fairytale. Her four children, of course, played a crucial role in every phase, so let’s find out all that there is to know about them, shall we?
TV & Videosthecinemaholic.com

Are Julia and Silvio Scaglia Haart Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘My Unorthodox Life’ is a nine-part reality series revolving around Julia Haart, who moved from residing in a conservative Jewish community to becoming a fashion mogul. Delving into Julia’s private and professional experiences, this show highlights how she balances raising four kids while expanding on her position as the CEO of modeling and talent agency, Elite World Group. However, one of the most captivating factors in the show is her relationship with Silvio Scaglia Haart, so let’s find out more about them and their loving bond, shall we?
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Style star CEO Julia Haart talks about her ‘Unorthodox Life’

Jill Martin shares the trendy items worth the hype on 'Shop TODAY with Jill Martin'. Julia Haart is CEO of a company that represents musicians, models and actors, but until 2013, she was a member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community. Her story is the subject of the Netflix reality series “My Unorthodox Life.” Joining TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, she says, “I thought it was a story that needed to be told.”July 14, 2021.
CelebritiesPage Six

Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila sells out

Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila has become a huge hit — selling out across the US and attracting orders from around 80 countries. The 25-year-old supermodel launched her tequila in May with a star-studded bash in Los Angeles attended by her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — as well as pals Hailey Baldwin, Kate Hudson and Katy Perry.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What is comedian Gabriel Iglesias’ net worth?

COMEDIAN Grabiel Iglesias has created his own persona for himself called "Fluffy" and made lots of money in the meantime. The performer recently revealed that he had health problems during his last tour. Who is Gabriel Iglesias?. The American comedian, 45, was born in San Diego, California as the youngest...
Economygobankingrates.com

What Is Chipper Jones’ Net Worth?

Andrew Lisa has been writing professionally since 2001. An award-winning writer, Andrew was formerly one of the youngest nationally distributed columnists for the largest newspaper syndicate in the country, the Gannett News Service. He worked as the business section editor for amNewYork, the most widely distributed newspaper in Manhattan, and worked as a copy editor for TheStreet.com, a financial publication in the heart of Wall Street's investment community in New York City.

Comments / 0

Community Policy