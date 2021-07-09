Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore talks contract: ‘I just want what I’m worth’

There are contract disputes in the NFL every offseason. One of the most notable in 2021 is the standoff between Stephon Gilmore and the New England Patriots. The veteran cornerback recently said he wants to be paid what he's worth, which he believes is in line with what the top five CBs in the game are being paid. That would be far more than his current price tag: $7 million in base salary. Gilmore's base ranks 24th in average salary per year among cornerbacks, per Over The Cap. However, his cap hit of $16.3 million in 2021 is the highest of any cornerback in the league (also the highest of any Patriots player). Though he's unhappy with his contract situation, he's said he's not looking to be traded out of New England.