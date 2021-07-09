Cancel
Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore talks contract: ‘I just want what I’m worth’

By Andrew Callahan
Boston Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephon Gilmore is one of the more soft-spoken players in the Patriots’ locker room. But last month, he made one of the loudest statements of the offseason. Gilmore skipped the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp as part of a contract dispute as he enters the final year of his deal. The two-time All-Pro is scheduled to earn a $7 million base salary this season, roughly half what other elite corners will make around the league. On Friday, Gilmore spoke with Josina Anderson, of Undefined with Josina Anderson, about his situation.

