YPSILANTI – A new Ypsilanti restaurant is bringing Himalayan-inspired Asian fusion in a fast-casual space. Kedar Bhandari and his wife, Shanta Adhikari, opened Wok Mandu on Adams Street back in December 2019, just three months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Inspired by traditional North Indian and Himalayan cuisine, the pair modeled their base blend of fresh-ground spices off of the dishes they’d grown up with - Bhandari says he was inspired to cook by his father and, as a child, remembered watching him prepare a traditional goat curry for special occasions.