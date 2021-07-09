PHOTO: Gunman on moped shoots into crowd of people on Bronx street, NYPD says
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – The NYPD is looking to identify a man riding a moped they said fired a gun into a group of people last month in the South Bronx.www.audacy.com
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – The NYPD is looking to identify a man riding a moped they said fired a gun into a group of people last month in the South Bronx.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.https://www.audacy.com/1010wins
Comments / 0