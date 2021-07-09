2 people receive minor injuries in 2-alarm fire on Bonanza

Las Vegas firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm building fire at 2221 W. Bonanza Road near Rancho Drive and U.S. 95.

The fire began around 9 a.m.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says the fire caused the roof of the building to collapse.

Shortly after 10 a.m., LVFR said the bulk of the fire is out. Crews are hitting hot spots. Two people received minor injuries.

The building is a condo building. The condos were evacuated because of the fire.

LVFR says 10 units were damaged by the fire and 20 units were damaged by water. The fire was apparently contained to one people and 30 people were displaced.

