Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

2 people receive minor injuries in 2-alarm fire on Bonanza

Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QLTEt_0asCJa2a00

Las Vegas firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm building fire at 2221 W. Bonanza Road near Rancho Drive and U.S. 95.

The fire began around 9 a.m.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says the fire caused the roof of the building to collapse.

Shortly after 10 a.m., LVFR said the bulk of the fire is out. Crews are hitting hot spots. Two people received minor injuries.

LIVESTREAM FROM NEARBY TRAFFIC CAMERA

MAP OF THE AREA

The building is a condo building. The condos were evacuated because of the fire.

LVFR says 10 units were damaged by the fire and 20 units were damaged by water. The fire was apparently contained to one people and 30 people were displaced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

Comments / 1

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Camera#Accident#Las Vegas Fire Rescue#The Ktnv Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Apple
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Twitter
Related
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
KTNV 13 Action News

Volcano Grille, Subway on Dirty Dining

Fully-staffed and bustling with a steady stream of customers, all under the shadow of a "C" grade that diners likely couldn't see. In this week's Dirty Dining, 13 Chief Investigator Darcy Spears explains why customers at a popular teppanyaki house might be in the dark.

Comments / 1

Community Policy