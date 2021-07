Sports game fans may have a new game to add to their free-to-play lineup later this year. According to internet rumors (and by rumors we mean that as far as we can tell it stemmed from one statement on the VGC podcast) the company will be taking the game free-to-play when it launches later this year. It should be noted that just a bit before the discussion about PES, the cast mentions some of Konami’s other titles and Andy Robinson noted that he was correct about statements he’d made about their other offerings recently, so there’s always a chance he’s correct here as well.