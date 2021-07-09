MLB Betting Odds, Breakdown and Picks for Friday, July 9: Two Key Games to Target

With the All-Star game only a few days away, sports bettors will focus their bankrolls on the diamond over the weekend before turning their attention to events like the Home Run Derby. The SI PRO betting community completed an amazing betting month of June, and July has been holding its own for members thus far. SI Gambling is here to highlight two key Friday matchup bettors should look to exploit.

Vegas Whispers Betting Breakdown for Friday, July 9

Atlanta Braves (-119) at Miami Marlins (+109)

O/U : 7.5 (-110)

: 7.5 (-110) ATL : 42-44 (4th NL East)

: 42-44 (4th NL East) MIA : 38-48 (Last NL East)

: 38-48 (Last NL East) PROBABLES: Charlie Morton (7-3; 3.91 ERA) vs Zach Thompson (2-2; 2.25 ERA)

The Marlins head into a three-game weekend set after winning three of four from the best team in the National League - the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Marlins will send out rookie Zach Thompson who has made just five Major League starts. Among those starts are two impressive outings against the Braves. Back on June 12, he earned the win striking out six and only scattering four hits over five scoreless innings. Thompson followed that up this past Sunday, allowing just four hits and two runs over six innings. The rookie was let down by his bullpen as Atlanta came back to win by a score of 8-7. The sharp money is grabbing the home team and the young arm in a National League East battle at plus-odds.

PITCHING TRENDS

C. Morton (R): LAST 3 starts: 1-0; 3.44; 0.87 WHIP

Z. Thompson (R): LAST 3 starts: 1-1; 2.25 ERA; 0.94 WHIP

SI PRO: Miami Marlins (+109)

Philadelphia Phillies (+109) at Boston Red Sox (-119)

O/U : 11 (-110)

: 11 (-110) PHI : 42-43 (2nd NL East)

: 42-43 (2nd NL East) BOS : 54-34 (1st AL East)

: 54-34 (1st AL East) PROBABLES: Vince Velasquez (3-3; 4.50 ERA vs Garrett Richards (4-5; 4.88 ERA)

The sharps are fading the best team in the American League East, taking on a Phillies squad heading into Fenway. The Red Sox, who own a 27-17 home record, will rely on veteran Garrett Richards who has struggled as of late. Richards has surrendered four-plus runs in four of his last five starts. In addition, the veteran has struggled at home, going 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA.

The Phillies just won three of four in Chicago against the Cubs and now extend their road trip into Boston. Velasquez has not been easy to trust, but the sharp money is backing him in the hopes he can perform like he did two starts back when he went seven scoreless innings in a road win over Miami.

PITCHING TRENDS

V. Velasquez (R): LAST 3 starts: 1-1; 4.67 ERA; 1.10 WHIP

G. Richards (R): LAST 3 starts: 0-1; 8.03 ERA; 2.11 WHIP

SI PRO: Philadelphia Phillies (+109)

