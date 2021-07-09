Celebrities at Wimbledon 2021: See All the Photos

Sarah Ferguson has opened up about her years-long friendship with Princess Diana, and why she believes the late Princess of Wales would have been proud of her sons and their families.The Duchess of York reflected on Diana’s love for her family during a new cover story with People, telling the outlet that if Prince William and Prince Harry’s mother were here today, she would say she is “so proud of both of my boys and the wonderful wives they have chosen”.“If she were sitting with me right now, I know she would say: ‘I am so proud of both of...