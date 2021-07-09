Celebrities at Wimbledon 2021: See All the Photos
As professional sports returned, so did all its A-list spectators. Two years since the last Wimbledon took place, fans and celebrities alike couldn’t wait to watch some of their favorite tennis players go head-to-head once more. Frequenters such as Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Beatrice of the British royal family, plus fresh faces in Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson, made appearances throughout the two-week tournament.wwd.com
