Celebrities at Wimbledon 2021: See All the Photos

As professional sports returned, so did all its A-list spectators. Two years since the last Wimbledon took place, fans and celebrities alike couldn’t wait to watch some of their favorite tennis players go head-to-head once more. Frequenters such as Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Beatrice of the British royal family, plus fresh faces in Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson, made appearances throughout the two-week tournament.

Related
Posted by
CNN

Diana at 60: How would the Princess of Wales have dressed in 2021?

The late Princess Diana's wardrobe has been immortalized in books, exhibitions, Netflix series, tribute photo shoots in Vogue and even a musical. From her fairytale wedding gown to the so-called "revenge dress" she wore after Prince Charles admitted to infidelity, the world witnessed her style transformation into the "People's Princess."
Posted by
The Independent

Sarah Ferguson says Princess Diana would be 'proud' of her sons and their wives: 'Because each has got her own voice'

Sarah Ferguson has opened up about her years-long friendship with Princess Diana, and why she believes the late Princess of Wales would have been proud of her sons and their families.The Duchess of York reflected on Diana’s love for her family during a new cover story with People, telling the outlet that if Prince William and Prince Harry’s mother were here today, she would say she is “so proud of both of my boys and the wonderful wives they have chosen”.“If she were sitting with me right now, I know she would say: ‘I am so proud of both of...
Posted by goodhousekeeping.com

Sarah Ferguson Says Princess Diana Would Have Adored Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

Sarah Ferguson is opening up about the late Princess Diana and how she would have viewed her son's lives today. In a new cover story for People, the Duchess of York (who is the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie) reminisced about her friendship with the Princess of Wales and what she would have thought about her sons wives. Prince William married his college sweetheart, Kate Middleton, in 2011, while Prince Harry married then American actress Meghan Markle in 2018.
Posted by marketresearchtelecast.com

Photos: Phoebe Dynevor was seen as a couple at Wimbledon and it is not with Regé-Jean Page

The rumors did not last long! After the premiere of Bridgerton on Netflix and the event that meant the program of Shonda Rhimes, there were versions that indicated that its protagonists Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page were dating. However, in just a few months it became known that the actress has a boyfriend and This Saturday it was confirmed because she was seen as a couple in the tournament of Wimbledon in London. ¡Look at the photos!
WorldPeople

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Celebrates Her 74th Birthday with Tributes from Kate Middleton and More

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall celebrated another turn around the sun on Saturday!. In honor of her 74th birthday, Camilla received a number of warm tributes from her family. Kate Middleton and Prince William honored her special day by sharing a smiling shot of the royal. "Wishing the Duchess of Cornwall a very happy birthday today," they wrote on Instagram alongside the photo. A similar shot was also shared with the same message on Queen Elizabeth's social media account.
Posted by purewow.com

The Style Trend Kate Middleton, Beatrice and Sophie All Had in Common at Wimbledon

It goes without saying that Wimbledon is the place to see and be seen, but that’s especially true if you happen to be seated (fancily) in the royal box. Case in point: the sartorial master class served up by Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, over the course of the event. But—a bit of a royal thrill—despite their varying approaches to style that we’ve witnessed over the years, there was one thing they all had in common at the 2021 tennis tournament: an affinity for polka dots.
Posted by Boston 25 News

Photos: Kate Middleton, Prince William make appearances at Wimbledon

Photos: Kate Middleton, Prince William make appearances at Wimbledon Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, her father Michael Middleton and Scott Lloyd, CEO of the Lawn Tennis Association, take part in a "wave" as they watch Britain's the Gordon Reid play against Belgium's Joachim Gerard in the final of the Gentlemen's Wheelchair Singles on the 13th day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 11, 2021. (ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

