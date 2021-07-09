Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

The 12 Best Halloween Makeup Kits For Every Costume

By Lindy Segal
Harper's Bazaar
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce you have your Halloween costume all figured out, the makeup is often just as essential. But on this one night, you might need to invest in a few products you don't typically wear in your day-to-day routine. You know, like glow-in-the-dark face paint and Euphoria stickers. And let's be honest: Some looks are all about the beauty look, like Harley Quinn, for instance. This tutorial from Christen Dominique breaks it down step by step:

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christen Dominique
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costume#Makeup Kits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
Related
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

Meet Your New Wear Everywhere Dress for Summer — Under $30

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It may not technically be a fashion rule, but the summertime is officially sundress season for Us! We seriously can’t get enough of them, and there’s a good reason why: These garments are the ultimate option when it’s incredibly hot outside and we want to keep cool.
ShoppingFood52

11 Absurdly Large Halloween Decorations (Including the 12-Foot Skeleton)

When it comes to Halloween decor, you either go big or go home—literally. And while it might sound strange to think about pumpkins and skeletons in the middle of summer, given how the pandemic has seemingly slowed time and there’s a general feeling of restlessness in the air, thinking about over-the-top Halloween decor is keeping us going at the moment—especially when that viral 12-foot skeleton is back.
Shoppingthezoereport.com

27 Cute, Comfortable Dresses With Pockets For Under $45 On Amazon

There’s something about wearing a dress with pockets — it's like having a secret you’re dying to share. When another woman compliments your dress, you’ll inevitably respond with, “Thanks, it has pockets!” — and like clockwork, you’ll be met with delighted oohs and ahhs. Despite begging designers to give us functional pockets for years, they're still relatively rare to find in women's clothing, with dresses in particular sorely lacking in the pocket department. However, with a bit of digging, you can find cute, comfortable dresses with pockets — and for under $45 on Amazon, nonetheless.
MakeupPosted by
GQMagazine

The Best Makeup for Men Is Also the Best Makeup For Anyone, Period

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We rounded up the absolute best makeup for men, because over the last few years, guys across the globe have caught on to its transformative powers. These days, whether we're talking maximalist eye makeup or just covering the odd blemish, makeup is firmly cemented in the routines of dudes the world over. GQ has been touting the benefits of a little bit of concealer or a touch of primer for a minute now, and designers like Tom Ford, a steadfast advocate of a certain type of Old-Hollywood masculinity if there ever was one, have been hawking makeup catered specifically towards men for years. Hell, even A-Rod is getting in on the action!
MakeupRefinery29

The 5 Coolest Lip Color Trends To Try This Summer

One never needs an excuse to wear lip color, but if you can't lean all the way into it after well over a year of shielding your face in public, when can you? For a summer unlike any other, makeup artist Jezz Hill created five looks ranging from the avant-garde to the everyday wearable. Fittingly, Hill derived her inspiration from the world around us. "All of the looks have different colors and moods," she says, "but my main inspiration is always nature — flowers, skies, and nature."
Beauty & Fashionromper.com

24 Warm Weather Costumes That'll Keep Your Kids Cool This Halloween

Although Halloween is often associated with brisk autumn weather, not every town is feeling the chill by late October. If you’re in a temperate (or simply hot) part of the world, then these warm weather Halloween costume ideas are well worth considering. There’s a ton of costume options that won’t have your kid melting in sweat by the end of the evening, and they’re just as creative and expressive as their cold-weather counterparts.
MakeupByrdie

The Best Neon Makeup Looks to Wear All Summer Long

Bold, neon makeup might not be the first trend you think of when it comes to your go-to makeup looks, but the power of neon to make a statement is undeniable. From the tiniest flick of slime green eyeliner to punchy pink and fluorescent orange, neon eyeshadow is here to stay—and we are feeling the electric vibes.
Beauty & Fashioncountryliving.com

These Deadly Cool Cruella de Vil Costumes Are Sure to Win Halloween

In the entire pantheon of Disney villains, there is no one quite as fearsome—or as fashionable—as the callous, cold, and downright contemptible Cruella de Vil. The Dalmatian-hating baddie with style to spare has been instantly recognizable since her first on-screen appearance in the 1961 animated movie, 101 Dalmatians, making Cruella de Vil Halloween garb a popular choice for women year after year. But now, with the new live action prequel Cruella a huge hit, October 31 promises to be de Vil day. So why not set aside other costume favorites, like scarecrows, cowgirls and horses, and think about pulling together your own take on Disney's most celebrated scoundrel this Halloween?
Skin Carewmagazine.com

The Best New Sunscreens for Every Skin Concern

Despite recent drama in the sunscreen industry—lower SPFs than advertised and benzene scares have been making headlines recently—it’s still important to slather up before you hit the beach or even walk around the block. It’s always a good time to reassess your sunscreen habits—both in the products you’re buying but how much you’re applying. You probably already know you should use sunscreen every day, but many people miss the mark on how much you actually should be applying. The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends one ounce (think a shot glass size) for your entire body, but it’s easy to skimp. When it comes to the face, at least a few fingers’ worth is needed for sufficient coverage, and it should be reapplied throughout the day—not just in the morning—for maximum protection. Luckily, there are a bunch of exciting new products for every skin type and texture and we’ve rounded up the best and the brightest, here.
Beauty & Fashiongoodhousekeeping.com

The Best DIY WandaVision Costumes to Help Bring Out Your Inner Superhero This Halloween

For Halloween, if you want to create a DIY costume that's easy, simple and honors your love of pop culture, we have just the thing. For 2021, you cannot go wrong with a homemade look that channels Disney+'s WandaVision. ICYMI: WandaVision, which featured Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff (a.k.a the Scarlet Witch), Paul Bettany as Vision and Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness was one of the biggest shows of the year.
ApparelRefinery29

The Best Non-Traditional Wedding Dresses For Every Kind Of Bride

With vaccines distributed across the country and restrictions lifted, weddings are officially back on. Still, nuptials might look a little different from what they did pre-pandemic. Couples are reevaluating just about every detail, from guest lists to aesthetics, leaving some brides to opt for non-traditional takes on the classic white wedding dress.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Simple, Fun, and Affordable Neutral Smokey Eye

Just a fun and affordable neutral smokey eye. I used the L’Oreal Nude Intense La Palette and the Wet n Wild Color Icon Lights Off Palette. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take advantage of personalized features like tracking products you own, viewing dupes that you already have, and more!
MakeupTODAY.com

The 9 best waterproof makeup removers in 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. No season tests the...
Makeupmomjunction.com

19 Best Makeup Sponge Blenders For Flawless Skin In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. Makeup sponges play an important role in creating a flawless base. Designed to offer precise...
Makeupmomjunction.com

17 Best Makeup Setting Powders In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. The path to glamorous and lasting makeup is one stroke away, and thanks to the...
Beauty & Fashiongoodhousekeeping.com

How to Get Cruella's Signature Look for Your Halloween Costume

While Cruella De Vil is a classic Halloween costume choice, thanks to Disney's epic new live-action origin story starring Emma Stone, we're predicting the stylish villain is going to own Halloween 2021. Cruella served up a smorgasbord of high-fashion looks, with dozens of drop-dead gorgeous costume designs that would make a stunning DIY Disney Halloween costume. But this Halloween, whether you opt to go with a traditional Cruella Halloween costume inspired by Disney's 1961 animated classic 101 Dalmatians, or you're looking to hit the runway in a look inspired by Emma Stone's movie wardrobe, you can't go wrong.
MakeupPosted by
Womanly Live

Our Picks: The 5 Best Makeup Revolution Collabs

Makeup is one of the best ways for creatives to express themselves because of all the colors and styles that you can use and experiment with. It is an outlet that can not only show your talent but your personality, too. Makeup Revolution is a brand that knows that many...
MakeupTrendHunter.com

Cinematic Comic Cosmetics

Smashbox x The Suicide Squad is a limited-edition makeup collection that ties in with the upcoming superhero action-adventure film and it's full of legendary shades and high-performing pigments. The brand, known for its primers, is introducing its primer-infused formulas with packaging that references characters from the franchise like Harley Quinn, Polka-Dot Man and Ratcatcher 2. For each character, the movie's Makeup Department Head, Heba Thorisdottir, will be sharing a series of character-inspired tutorials.

Comments / 0

Community Policy