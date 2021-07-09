Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Mexican Mid-Term Election Fends Off Nationalization Fears For Energy Sector

By University of Houston Energy Fellows
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We are thought leaders in energy from the University of Houston. Early predictions that Mexico’s June mid-term election could open the door to its energy assets being renationalized seem not to have proven true. These concerns can largely be put to rest, thanks to results that modestly favored the leading...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

246K+
Followers
59K+
Post
170M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nationalization#Renewable Energy#Energy Security#Election#The University Of Houston#Mexicans#Pri#The Morena Party#Petroleos Mexicanos#Pemex#Trion#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Industry740thefan.com

U.S., Canadian trade ministers raise concerns about Mexican energy sector

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng on Wednesday said they raised concerns about Mexican energy and investment policies during an in-person meeting with their Mexican counterpart, Tatiana Clouthier. Tai told reporters during a joint news conference that the United States was...
Presidential Electionsouthsidepride.com

Mexican elections: following the twists and turns

The June 6 election in Mexico brought mixed results for the party of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO). This party, Movimiento de Regeneración Nacional (MORENA), retained its majority in the Congress and won several governorships but lost the majority of districts (alcaldías, boroughs) in its stronghold of Mexico City. The relative defeat of MORENA in the capital city has been attributed to various causes; the crash of Line 12 of the Metro a few weeks earlier was the last straw for some people, including some leftist former allies of AMLO. (The president played a predominant role in the selection and election of the three people who have succeeded him in the mayor’s office and all three are under scrutiny as information flows about the causes of the collapse.) The president himself blamed election losses in Mexico City on propaganda campaigns on the part of the coalition of opposition parties. It is probable that some otherwise progressive people voted for the right-wing Partido de Acción Nacional (PAN). These people downplayed or forgot the party’s roots in the Catholic church and, yes, the neo-Nazi movement of the 1940s and a more recent history of travesties during the presidencies of Vicente Fox and Felipe Calderón. Some may be too young to remember. Or tired of what they see as the hypocrisy of MORENA.
Energy IndustryPosted by
HackerNoon

Blockchain in the Energy Sector

It is a well-known fact that energy markets sustain both our economies and our daily lives simultaneously. The necessity for all companies and every household's constant energy requirements are paramount today. In numerous countries worldwide energy market regulation already exists, and hence this results in energy suppliers enjoying a monopoly. However, liberalization is moving forward here, and hence this will ultimately have an impact on energy pricing in conjunction with both supply and demand.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Mexican cartel leader sends his HENCHMEN to hand out basic goods, school supplies and toys to curry favor with local residents after Mexican government offers a $25,000 reward for his arrest

A cartel leader tested the loyalty of local residents in the south central Mexican state of Morelos by dispatching his henchmen to deliver basic goods, school supplies, and toys after the state government offered a $25,000 reward for his capture. Francisco Rodríguez, who is known as 'El Señorón' as well...
Militarywmleader.com

Armed citizens are not what stopped Japan from invading after Pearl Harbor

The claim: The Japanese didn’t invade the US mainland after Pearl Harbor because they feared armed Americans. On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan staged an attack on Pearl Harbor, severely damaging the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Pushing back against U.S. attempts to limit Japan’s aggressive expansion, Japan launched a surprise attack on...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Forbes

U.S. Warns Businesses: Here’s What Will Happen If You Use Forced Labor From Xinjiang

The U.S. warned businesses in stronger, more detailed terms Tuesday about what would happen if they were caught using materials or services created with the labor of Uighur Muslims and other minorities in the Chinese province of Xinjiang, where the government has put more than 1 million people in concentration camps—another escalation of the widening geopolitical conflict between the world’s largest economies.
Montana StateMissoulian

Opinion: Montana's union miners supply America

Building a stronger, more resilient nation in the wake of COVID-19 means transforming the economy, upgrading the infrastructure that ties the country together and better protecting the natural resources crucial for prosperity. While all Americans share the responsibility of forging this brighter future, Montana’s skilled and environmentally focused union miners...
CNBC

U.S. warns companies that the Hong Kong situation is 'deteriorating'

The Biden administration issues a warning to U.S. companies about what is happening in Hong Kong. "The situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating. And the Chinese government is not keeping its commitment that it made how it would deal ... with Hong Kong," Biden said Thursday. Multiple news outlets reported that the advisory will be issued on Friday.
Energy IndustryLongview News-Journal

Perryman: The energy sector's recovery

The energy sector remains a key driver of the Texas economy. It dominates state exports; drilling, production, transportation, and processing activity involve substantial investments; and the massive supply chain has been entrenched and expanding for over a century. Although the Texas economy is diverse and multifaceted, oil and gas and...
Economysacramentosun.com

FM addresses US-India business roundtable

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday participated in the roundtable organized by US-India Business Council (USBIC) on "Maximizing India's Sustainable and Inclusive Growth as Global Destination for US Investment". A finance ministry release said the conference was conducted through video conferencing which witnessed...
Industry94.1 Duke FM

Exclusive-Pemex’s trading arm bans new business with Trafigura -sources

MEXICO CITY/LONDON (Reuters) – The commercial arm of Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) has temporarily banned new business with Trafigura AG, according to a document and a source, as investigations into the energy trader’s conduct in several countries deepen. The world’s largest independent commodity traders https://www.reuters.com/article/us-oil-corruption-traders-factbox-idUKKBN28E2RJ are facing...
Industrymining.com

Ecuador mining sector needs clear regulations to attract investment, industry group says

Ecuador needs clear nationwide industry regulations in order to attract foreign investment to its mining sector, the head of the country’s industry association said, as community-led local referendums have slowed the development of mineral deposits. Citizen-led ballot measures by environmental activists and indigenous communities have presented a growing challenge to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy